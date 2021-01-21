Look: NBA Star’s Bernie Sanders Tweet Is Going Viral

Wednesday’s inauguration was about Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, but it was Bernie Sanders who went viral on social media.

The 79-year-old U.S. senator went viral on social media on Wednesday afternoon, becoming a meme for his look at the inauguration outside of the U.S. Capitol.

A photo of Sanders, rocking a green parka coat and multi-colored mittens, went viral on Twitter on Wednesday. Sanders was sitting alone with his arms folded and his legs crossed as he gave off “I’m here but this isn’t the only thing I have to do today” vibes.

The New York Times even wrote a story about Sanders becoming a viral meme.

Sen. Bernie Sanders stood out on Inauguration Day for his practical choice of clothing amid the dark suits and bright coats on the Capitol steps. The internet noticed.https://t.co/YAosillv1C — The New York Times (@nytimes) January 21, 2021

The sports world got in on the meme fun, too.

Cleveland Cavaliers big man Andre Drummond posted his own photoshop following his team’s double-overtime win over the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night.

“S/o to Bernie for hanging tight through 2 OT’s #dedication,” Drummond tweeted on Wednesday night.

S/o to Bernie for hanging tight through 2 OT’s #dedication pic.twitter.com/072HdazRUi — Andre Drummond (@AndreDrummond) January 21, 2021

The Cavs beat the Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving-led Brooklyn Nets, 147-135, on Wednesday night.

Drummond had 13 points, seven rebounds and three assists in the big win. The Cavs improved to 7-7 on the season with the win.