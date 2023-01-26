Look: NBA World Reacts To Charles Barkley's Announcement

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 24: Charles Barkley attends the 2019 NBA Awards presented by Kia on TNT at Barker Hangar on June 24, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Turner Sports) Michael Kovac/Getty Images

NBA analyst Charles Barkley is never afraid to speak his mind on issues he has with NBA players and he had just about all of them in his crosshairs recently.

Appearing on SiriusXM NBA Radio, Barkley went off on how much he dislikes NBA teams that engage in load management and believes that owners are going to crack down on it in the next collective bargaining agreement (CBA). He believes that owners are going to demand that players take less money if they intend to intentionally skip many games during the season.

"It's embarrassing for the NBA. I cannot wait for these owners to put their foot in the asses in this next CBA. These dudes are going to do something to these players," Barkley said.

NBA fans seem to agree with Barkley that load management needs to be dealt with. Some are suggesting that the Association switch to non-guaranteed contracts like the NFL has.

NBA players resting while healthy for load management has definitely been an issue for some time now. It can diminish interest in attending games if the biggest stars aren't guaranteed to play even when healthy.

But it's also hard to see how much pushback the NBA owners can really have here. With CBA negotiations upcoming, the players are going to want more and would likely strike if offered less.

Do you agree that the NBA owners should crack down on load management in the next CBA?