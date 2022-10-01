Look: NBA World Reacts To Giannis' Retirement Plan News
Many times when all-time greats retire, they like to stay around the game... not Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Speaking on SiriusXM radio, the two-time MVP his plans post-basketball. Saying that he wants to "disappear" once he calls it a career:
When I retire from this game I want to disappear. I want to go somewhere where they're not going to know me... I want to be like Tim Duncan. Where the hell is Tim Duncan?!
NBA Twitter reacted to Giannis' comments on Saturday.
"Line of the season already," one user said.
"He's a comedian lmaooo."
"Who doesn't love this man," another tweeted.
"I love this so much."
"Honestly couldn't have asked to have my heart ripped out and stomped on by a better more earnest dude," a Suns fan replied.
Thankfully we still have many more years to enjoy Giannis on the hardwood.