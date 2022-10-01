Look: NBA World Reacts To Giannis' Retirement Plan News

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - APRIL 24: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks smiles at fans near the end of Game Four of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs against the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on April 24, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. The Bucks defeated the Bulls 119-95. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Many times when all-time greats retire, they like to stay around the game... not Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Speaking on SiriusXM radio, the two-time MVP his plans post-basketball. Saying that he wants to "disappear" once he calls it a career:

When I retire from this game I want to disappear. I want to go somewhere where they're not going to know me... I want to be like Tim Duncan. Where the hell is Tim Duncan?!

NBA Twitter reacted to Giannis' comments on Saturday.

"Line of the season already," one user said.

"He's a comedian lmaooo."

"Who doesn't love this man," another tweeted.

"I love this so much."

"Honestly couldn't have asked to have my heart ripped out and stomped on by a better more earnest dude," a Suns fan replied.

Thankfully we still have many more years to enjoy Giannis on the hardwood.