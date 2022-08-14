Look: NBA World Reacts To Jeanie Buss' Best Player Pick

EL SEGUNDO, CA - September 20: Jeanie Buss, CEO / Governor / Co-owner of the Los Angeles Lakers, appears as the Lakers host a 2021-2022 season kick-off event to unveil and announce a new global marketing partnership with Bibigo, which will appear on the Lakers jersey at the UCLA Health Training Center in El Segundo on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Allen J. Schaben/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss made some waves over the weekend with a controversial pick for the NBA's best player ever.

During a short segment paying tribute to Michael Jordan, Buss declared that "Michael Jordan is the greatest of all-time." As you can imagine, Lakers fans took a lot of exception to that for a variety of reasons.

To many fans, saying that Jordan is the greatest denigrates some of the all-time great Lakers - many of whom won championships for her and her late-father Jerry Buss.

This morning, fans on Twitter have been admonishing Buss, declaring that she should be giving that title to either LeBron James or the late-great Kobe Bryant:

Given that the Los Angeles Lakers are in the middle of a contract dispute with LeBron James and could potentially see him leave the team, the timing of that statement is bothering a lot of people too.

Even if Jeanie Buss honestly feels that Michael Jordan is the greatest of all-time and paved the way for players like Kobe Bryant and LeBron to become icons, it seems like her responsibility should be to hype up her own team all the way to the end.

One thing's for sure: The people who already dislike that Buss is the Lakers' owner aren't going to be any kinder to her after the statement she made there.

Should Jeanie Buss have called LeBron James or Kobe the greatest of all-time even if she doesn't believe it?