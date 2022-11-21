Look: NBA World Reacts To Kendall Jenner Breakup

PHILADELPHIA, PA - FEBRUARY 08: Sports agent Rich Paul and Kendall Jenner watch the game between the Denver Nuggets and Philadelphia 76ers in the fourth quarter at the Wells Fargo Center on February 8, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The 76ers defeated the Nuggets 117-110. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner have reportedly decided to call it quits according to TMZ Sports.

Per the Hollywood outlet, the supermodel and Phoenix Suns star split up citing their hectic work schedules not allowing them to be as present as they would've wanted to be.

NBA Twitter was quick to react to the breakup news.

"Damn I would never do you like that," a fan tweeted at Jenner.

"Ime Udoka rn," another user commented.

"We don’t give af," a Lakers fan replied.

"Chip szn is here."

"NO MORE KARDASHIAN CURSE LFGGG," a Suns fan exclaimed.

"LETS GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO."

"Suns going back to the Finals," another said.

"This explains why he is good again."

"Booker MVP SZN incoming."

Booker and Jenner have been linked for a few years now, making public appearances together dating back to 2020.