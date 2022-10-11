Look: NBA World Reacts To Magic Johnson, Lakers News

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 21: Cookie Johnson and husband Magic Johnson pose at the opening night of "A Soldier's Play" on Broadway at The American Airlines Theatre on January 21, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage)

Magic Johnson has finally revealed why he left the Los Angeles Lakers.

Johnson, who's one of the best players in franchise history, was given an executive role with the team in 2016 when Jeanie Buss was the controlling owner of the team.

He only lasted two years in that role before he suddenly resigned. A lot of people were confused by the move, but Johnson said it had to do with head coach Luke Walton.

“I wanted to fire Luka Walton. I said Jeanie your man don’t have it. He doesn’t make adjustments within the game. I hate to tell you that because I know you love him. Non-basketball people say I can’t make those calls," Johnson said in an interview.

Walton ended up being fired by the Lakers in 2019, just one year after Johnson wanted to part ways with him.

NBA fans are a little more understanding about why Johnson left the team.

Maybe Johnson could make his return to the Lakers one day, but he seems pretty happy being part-owner of the Dodgers right now.