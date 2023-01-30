Look: NBA World Reacts To Officiating Announcement

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - OCTOBER 2: General view of a NBA referee holding a game ball at Vivint Smart Home Arena on October 2, 2017 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr./Getty Images)

It's not often you see NBA officials respond like this to a missed call. But then again, it's not that often that you see such a blatant call missed for one of the game's biggest stars.

Taking to Twitter, the league's refs said: "Like everyone else, referees make mistakes. We made one at the end of last night's game and that is gut-wrenching for us. This play will weigh heavily and cause sleepless nights as we strive to be the best referees we can be."

The NBA world reacted to the officials' statement on Sunday.

"Accountability, fines & press conferences after the games for you guys to answer for the nonsense," commented Russ Smith.

"Since when do y'all cry in public after a missed call? Just cuz LeBron cried about it on and off the court? Have some shame," a fan tweeted.

"These are just a few from THIS season alone," a user said.

"Legit dying at how dramatic this is lmfao," laughed Anthony Irwin.

"RJ Barrett got hacked and 1 that cost us a game and you tried to gaslight us that it wasn't a foul, then that happens to LeBron for the first time and you guys drop this thinkpiece."

