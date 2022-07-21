Look: NBA World Reacts To Steph Curry, Shaq Debate

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 24: Former Los Angeles Lakers player Shaquille O'Neal speaks after unveiling of his statue at Staples Center March 24, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

The Golden State Warriors' 2016-17 squad is the most talent-stacked team in modern NBA history. But how would they stack up against some of the great teams of previous generations?

Warriors point guard Steph Curry believes he, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green would be able to take down the 2001 Los Angeles Lakers squad led by Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal.

"At the end of the day, if you could match up in some alternate universe, us versus the 2001 Lakers, obviously we feel like we can win. I don’t know who would guard Shaq, but I don’t know who would guard me and Klay either. We rockin’ with that. And three is better than two," Curry said in a recent interview with Complex.

Shaq responded to this debate on The Big Podcast.

"I say we can win that, because who's gonna guard me and Kobe... If they don't double me I'm going for 60 without the free throws," the Hall of Fame center said. "Steph you're still my favorite player, I love you. But that's my rebuttal."

The NBA world took to Twitter to react to this debate.

"Warriors win this matchup, too much firepower, play 5 out and force shaq to guard a shooter, its a wrap," one fan wrote.

"I’m taking shaq & kobe over any team fr lol," another said.

"Shaq ain’t lying.. no double he going crazy on Dray I’m sorry," another added.

Who do you have winning this hypothetical matchup?