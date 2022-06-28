Look: NBA World Reacts To Stephen A. Smith Drama

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - MARCH 23: ESPN Stephen A. Smith before the game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Brooklyn Nets at FedExForum on March 23, 2022 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) Justin Ford/Getty Images

Over the past few weeks, Stephen A. Smith has called out Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving several time.

Last week, Smith suggested that Irving "betrayed" his Nets teammate Kevin Durant. "Kyrie has betrayed, totally betrayed. Coaxed into coming to Brooklyn , you his brother, you ride with him 1,000%, until you don’t want to, for whatever reason, and you left him hanging," Smith said, via Nets Wire.

Irving has heard Stephen A's comments and he's not happy about it. On social media, the Nets point guard called for Smith to explain himself.

"@stephenasmith you’re gonna have to explain yourself to people in your generation. I am not around many 50 plus year olds that speak and act like you do, so this is new for me. But I am sure my father and my uncles can meet you on your level better than I can. We know you STEPHEN," Irving said.

Well, the basketball world can't get enough of the drama.

"The NBA is funnier than it’s ever been," one fan said.

The last line of Kyrie's comments also had fans laughing. "'We know you STEPHEN' has me in tears," the fan said.

We'll have to wait and see how Stephen A. responds.