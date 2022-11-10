Look: NBA World Reacts To The LeBron James Injury

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 25: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers brings the ball up the floor while playing the Dallas Mavericks at Staples Center on December 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images)

As if losing their fourth straight game to fall to 2-9 on the season wasn't bad enough, the Los Angeles Lakers may have lost LeBron James to an injury.

LeBron sustained what appeared to be a groin injury during last night's loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. He had 30 points in 32 minutes before leaving the game early in the 114-101 defeat.

Speaking to the media after the game, LeBron dismissed the injury as not being that bad. He certainly didn't consider it as bad as previous injuries he suffered without having to miss time.

NBA fans weren't as glowing with confidence as LeBron was. Some pointed out that they're once again being deprived of a chance to see LeBron face off with Kevin Durant as the Lakers and Nets square off this Sunday.

Others started diagnosing how long LeBron is likely to be out if the injury is serious in any way without needing surgery.

At 2-9, the Los Angeles Lakers' season appears to be over before it even really begins. They have four home games coming up over the next 10 days but that might not make much of a difference is LeBron can't play at a high level - let alone play at all.

The Lakers have far deeper problems than LeBron alone can fix - as we've clearly seen this season.

Will LeBron miss any time with this latest injury?