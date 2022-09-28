Look: NBA World Reacts To The Malika Andrews News

The past few days have not been kind for ESPN host Malika Andrews as she deals with an onslaught of trolls on social media.

It all started earlier this week when she called out Stephen A. Smith for his comments following the Ime Udoka scandal. "Stephen A, with all due respect, this is not about pointing fingers. Stop," Andrews said at the time.

Well, a few days later and fans are still giving her a difficult time on social media. They apparently aren't happy with her treatment of former NBA players.

Others, however, aren't sure why Andrews is getting dragged on social media.

"So if I have this right... Stephen A had an egregious take that ignored important info, got called on it by Malika Andrews and responded by essentially telling a woman to know her place as the subject was power dynamics in the workplace. And now it's Andrews getting dragged? Wtf?" basketball writer Anthony Irwin said.

"This Malika Andrews situation really just proves that most of these sports fans tolerate women in these spaces as long as they don’t have actual opinions," a fan said.

"Malika Andrews been dead ass right about this from jump and y’all just can’t let a news cycle pass without a pound of flesh from any Black woman y’all can find. And it’s disgusting as hell, man," someone else said.

What do you think of the Malika Andrews fiasco?