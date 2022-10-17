Look: NBA World Reacts To The Troubling Arrest News

CHARLOTTE, NC - APRIL 29: A general view of the game between the Miami Heat and Charlotte Hornets during game six of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals of the 2016 NBA Playoffs at Time Warner Cable Arena on April 29, 2016 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

A Charlotte Hornets player is in some trouble.

According to Kyle Bailey, James Bouknight was arrested on Sunday and it could be related to a DUI and some other charges.

This isn't good news for the Hornets, especially since Bouknight just finished his rookie campaign. He played in 31 games and close to five points and two rebounds per game.

Hornets fans aren't happy about this latest development.

Bouknight was picked in the first round of the 2021 NBA Draft after spending two years at UConn. During that time, he averaged 15 points and five rebounds per game.

The Hornets have yet to release an official statement about the arrest though they could be waiting to gather all of the info first.