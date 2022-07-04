Look: NBA World Reacts To The Viral Bryce James Photo

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 23: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers is seen shaking hands with his sons Bryce Maximus James and LeBron James Jr. after winning the game against the Utah Jazz on November 23, 2018 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images) Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

While LeBron James' eldest son Bronny is getting all of the attention from scouts ahead of his college recruitment, not as much attention is being given to his younger son Bryce James and his burgeoning basketball career.

But that may change on the heels of a single photo that has been going viral. Over the weekend, a photo emerged of Bryce playing a recent basketball game.

The 15-year-old is a lot bigger than your average high schooler and is starting to look like the spitting image of his famous father when he was still in school.

NBA fans can hardly believe how big Bryce has gotten in such a short period of time. For reference, the picture above where Bryce barely reaches his father's chest is from just four years ago. Clearly he had a massive growth spurt:

Bronny James is already a four-star prospect and has been receiving scholarship offers from top programs like Duke and Kentucky since he was in middle school.

With the way Bryce looks and how he already appears to be developing into a star athlete, his offers might come in even faster - especially if he gets even bigger than his older brother.

Whether either of LeBron's sons ever get into the NBA, let alone come close to his stardom, or not, one thing is for sure: Basketball is in the James family's DNA.