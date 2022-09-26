Look: NBA World Reacts To Zion Williamson's Appearance Today

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 11: New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson looks on from the sidelines during a college football game between the Stanford Cardinal and the USC Trojans on September 11, 2021, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Zion Williamson made his first appearance of the preseason on Monday and he looked a lot different.

Williamson looks a bit slimmer, which has led some fans to think that he lost weight during the offseason. His weight has been a big issue since he came into the league since he hasn't been able to stay healthy.

That said, fans are excited by the way he looks right now.

Williamson has only played in 85 games since he was drafted in 2019. During that time, he averaged 25 points and seven rebounds per game.

He's outstanding when healthy, but he just has to stay that way. If he's able to, the Pelicans could have one heck of a season in 2022-23.