Look: NBA World Stunned By Fan In Philadelphia Tonight

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The NBA world is pretty stunned by one fan sitting courtside at Game 4 of the Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat game on Sunday night.

Philadelphia and Miami are playing a tight, pivotal Game 4 contest on Sunday evening.

However, one fan appears to be somewhat bored by the game

A photo of a fan, who appears to be sleeping, is going viral on social media on Sunday night.

The NBA world is stunned.

"The roof gets blown off on every single Sixers 3. Should be legitimately impossible to be this out," a Sixers reporter tweeted on Sunday night.

Perhaps it was just an opportunistic screenshot...

Alas, Game 4 of the Sixers vs. Heat series is currently airing on TNT. It's coming down to the wire, so tune in quickly - unless you're asleep, that is.