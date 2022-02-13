Look: NBC Unveils New Scorebug For Super Bowl 56

NBC had a brand new score bug for Super Bowl LVI on Sunday night.

The network debuted it when the Los Angeles Rams started with the ball after the Cincinnati Bengals elected to kick.

The score bug is a bit smaller and more condensed with the game clock and play clock in the middle.

NBC debuts a new score bug for the #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/ZoY06BnbO5 — Billy Heyen (@BillyHeyen) February 13, 2022

Before this one debuted, NBC had a longer score bug that took up most of the bottom of the television screen.

Based on how this goes reactions-wise, there’s a good chance this will be the new score bug going into next season.

As for the game, both teams didn’t do anything on their first possessions. The Rams punted back to the Bengals after they were stopped, and then the Bengals gave it back after not converting a 4th-and-one.

The Bengals are looking to win its first Super Bowl in franchise history. The Rams, meanwhile, haven’t won a championship in two decades.