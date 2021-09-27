The Spun

Look: NBC’s Tom Brady vs. Bill Belichick Promo Goes Viral

Tom Brady talking to Bill Belichick.FOXBORO, MA - JANUARY 16: Tom Brady #12 and head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots shake hands at the start of the AFC Divisional Playoff Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Gillette Stadium on January 16, 2016 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

One week from tonight, Tom Brady returns to New England.

Bill Belichick and the Patriots are set to host Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football in Week 4. It will be one of the most-anticipated regular season games in recent NFL history.

Brady, of course, left the Patriots in free agency last offseason. He won a Super Bowl his first year in Tampa Bay, leading the Buccaneers to a win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Belichick, meanwhile, remains in New England. The Patriots missed the playoffs last year and are off to a 1-2 start this season.

This Sunday night, NBC released an Adele-inspired promo for next week’s showdown. It’s going viral on social media.

Fan reaction to the promo seems a bit mixed, but a lot of people seemed to be fans of it. We would agree.

The Patriots and the Bucs are set to kick off at 8:20 p.m. E.T. next Sunday night.

The game will air on NBC.

