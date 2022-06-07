Look: NCAA Baseball Tournament Super Regionals Are Set

OMAHA, NE - JUNE 24: The NCAA logo is shown on the field before the Oregon State Beavers game against the North Carolina Tar Heels during game one of the NCAA College World Series Baseball Championship at Rosenblatt Stadium on June 24, 2006 in Omaha, Nebraska. The Tar Heels defeated the Beavers 4-3. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

We're down to the Sweet 16 for the NCAA Baseball Tournament.

Super Regionals are set to get underway this weekend as each regional winner will play a three-game series against another regional winner.

The winners of those series will advance to the College World Series.

Here's a look at the bracket:

12 of the 16 remaining teams have never won a National Championship in baseball before.

Tennessee is the No. 1 overall team in the country and will be going up against Notre Dame. The Vols were trailing in the ninth inning of their regional final against Georgia Tech before rallying to win, 9-6.

Virginia Tech will play in its first-ever Super Regional against Oklahoma and there's some history between those two. Oklahoma won the Blacksburg Regional back in 2013 and now it'll try to beat VT in this Super Regional.

Texas will play East Carolina while Texas A&M will play Louisville in another series.

Finally, the right side of the bracket consists of Stanford-UConn, North Carolina-Arkansas, Ole Miss-Southern Mississippi, and Auburn-Oregon State.

This is shaping up to be a great weekend of baseball.