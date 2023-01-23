Look: NCAA Getting Crushed Over The Michigan Investigation

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 04: A detail view of a Michigan Wolverines helmet is seen on an equipment cart during the Big Ten Championship Game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Michigan Wolverines on December 04, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium, in Indianapolis, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Michigan football program is currently being investigated by the NCAA.

In the investigation, the program is alleged to have committed recruiting practice violations. The allegations include one Level I violation against head coach Jim Harbaugh and multiple Level II Violations.

The Level II violations include accusations that the program held practices with too many coaches on the field and contacted two high school recruits during the COVID-19 dead period.

Joel Klatt has seen these accusations and doesn't agree with them. He went into why he disagreed with them during a recent episode on his podcast.

“What? Wait wait wait, what? So, number one, let me get this straight: The NCAA still exists? Alright, well, news to a lot of us,” Klatt said (first transcribed by Saturday Tradition). “Based on what’s going on in the realm of intercollegiate that the NCAA is going to step up and thankfully protect those kids from getting, what, a text message? A Five Guys burger during a Covid-dead period?”

The investigation almost led Harbaugh to leave the program, but he instead announced that he would be staying after he had the chance to talk to a couple of NFL teams.

We'll have to see if the school gets any penalties once the investigation is wrapped up.