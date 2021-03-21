Look: NCAA Sent Out Embarrassing March Madness Alert

We got the first cancellation of the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Saturday night, as the game between No. 7 Oregon and No. 10 VCU was declared a no-contest.

VCU, which has been ousted from the NCAA Tournament, has COVID-19 issues.

“The NCAA and the committee regret that VCU’s student-athletes and coaching staff will not be able to play in a tournament in which they earned the right to participate,” the NCAA said in a statement released on Saturday night.

VCU found out at about 6 p.m. E.T. on Saturday.

“We knew about the positives being confirmed today, and we were hoping through contact tracing we would still be able to play tonight, but obviously that did not happen,” VCU AD Ed McLaughlin said. “This has all happened pretty quickly, in terms of the positives that we’ve had … The feeling that the committee, from what was communicated to me, given how we had a few happen within the short period of time right now, there was certainly concern, not only for the rest of our team and for opponents and anyone else who would be part of the game going forward.”

VCU and Oregon were scheduled to play on Saturday night, though the game was called off. Unfortunately, the NCAA March Madness app appeared to send out an alert about the game.

Anyone else get this alert from the NCAA? Do better. pic.twitter.com/25wIcsUiOF — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) March 21, 2021

Oregon technically did win the game 1-0 by forfeit, but it was certainly not a “close game” worth watching live.

The second round of the NCAA Tournament will begin on Sunday.