Look: Nebraska Athletic Director Has Message For Fanbase

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are still on the hunt for their next head football coach following the departure of Scott Frost earlier this season.

During Thursday morning's "Big Red Breakfast" in Lincoln, athletic director Trev Alberts spoke to the Cornhuskers fanbase about the ongoing coaching search.

“Somebody is going to look at this job and say ‘wow, this is a diamond in the rough,’” Alberts said, per Nebraska football insider Sam McKewon.

Alberts also said he and the university are "intently focused" on getting the Nebraska fanbase the head coach they deserve.

After Frost was fired three weeks into the 2022 season, assistant Mickey Joseph took over as interim head coach. The Cornhuskers are currently 1-3 on the season with losses to Northwestern, Georgia Southern and Oklahoma.

Alberts and Nebraska hired independent firm Collegiate Sports Associates to aid in their ongoing head coaching search.

The Cornhuskers will host Indiana on Saturday.