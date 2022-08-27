Look: Nebraska Cheerleaders Are Ready For Today's Game

LINCOLN, NEBRASKA - SEPTEMBER 11: The Nebraska Cornhuskers cheerleaders warm up the crowd before the game between between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Idaho Vandals at Memorial Stadium on September 4, 2010 in Lincoln, Nebraska. Nebraska defeated Idaho 38-17. (Photo by Eric Francis/Getty Images)

The 2022 college football season is finally here with a full slate of games to kick off Week 0.

One of the games taking place today will feature a pair of Big Ten programs squaring off in a different country. Northwestern and Nebraska will do battle from Ireland later on this afternoon.

The football teams aren't the only ones who made the trip across the pond, though. Nebraska's fanbase has been in full support of its team - as has the cheerleading squad.

The Huskers cheerleading squad posted a photo before the game kicked off.

The Huskers enter as the favorite in today's game and appear to be well represented - even in a different country.

Nebraska and Northwestern will kick off at 12:30 p.m. ET. This game will be televised on FOX.