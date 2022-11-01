Look: Nebraska Coach Mickey Joseph Trolls Reporter Over Question
Seven days removed from a recruiting slip-up, Nebraska interim coach Mickey Joseph had some fun with a reporter at this week's press conference.
After speaking on Husker commit Malachi Coleman when he wasn't supposed to, Joseph took a light-hearted approach with Tuesday's batch of questions. Saying to the same reporter that led him to violate the NCAA's rule on Coleman:
Ok, repeat that question again because remember you got me last time. ... I’m just joking with you, but you need to come to class that I have to go to so you can learn the rules also.
Joseph's trolling got some reaction from fans.
"LOOOOOL."
"We need so many more of these coach-reporter interactions," a user said.
"I'm all for Mickey Joseph as the head coach if we get one of these a week," another tweeted. "Gold."
"LOL," laughed Ross Dellenger.
"That's good," commented Ralph D. Russo.
"Going from Scott Frost to Mickey Joseph was a major shift in gears and I love it."
Great stuff from Mickey.