Look: Nebraska Coach Mickey Joseph Trolls Reporter Over Question

Dublin , Ireland - 27 August 2022; Nebraska Cornhuskers associate head coach - wide receivers / passing game coordinator - Mickey Joseph during the Aer Lingus College Football Classic 2022 match between Northwestern Wildcats and Nebraska Cornhuskers at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. (Photo By Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images) Brendan Moran/Getty Images

Seven days removed from a recruiting slip-up, Nebraska interim coach Mickey Joseph had some fun with a reporter at this week's press conference.

After speaking on Husker commit Malachi Coleman when he wasn't supposed to, Joseph took a light-hearted approach with Tuesday's batch of questions. Saying to the same reporter that led him to violate the NCAA's rule on Coleman:

Ok, repeat that question again because remember you got me last time. ... I’m just joking with you, but you need to come to class that I have to go to so you can learn the rules also.

Joseph's trolling got some reaction from fans.

"LOOOOOL."

"We need so many more of these coach-reporter interactions," a user said.

"I'm all for Mickey Joseph as the head coach if we get one of these a week," another tweeted. "Gold."

"LOL," laughed Ross Dellenger.

"That's good," commented Ralph D. Russo.

"Going from Scott Frost to Mickey Joseph was a major shift in gears and I love it."

Great stuff from Mickey.