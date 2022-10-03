Look: Nebraska Coach's Postgame Family Moment Goes Viral

September 10 2016: A Nebraska Cornhuskers helmet rests on the field during the 52-17 Nebraska Cornhuskers victory over the Wyoming Cowboys at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. (Photo by Josh Wolfe/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Bill Busch had quite the debut as Nebraska's interim defensive coordinator on Saturday.

Busch's defense held the Indiana Hoosiers to just 21 points as the Cornhuskers were able to win at home by 14. The Cornhuskers also held the Hoosiers to less than 300 yards of total offense and forced one turnover in the win.

After the game concluded, Busch's family rushed onto the field to congratulate him on the win. It was a wonderful and heartfelt moment.

It's been a tough season for the Cornhuskers, especially after they let head coach Scott Frost go just a few weeks into the season. They're now 2-3 overall after this win heading into a showdown against the Scarlet Knights of Rutgers on Oct. 7.

Busch will look to keep the momentum going as he'll be tasked with coming up with a plan to stop Noah Vedral and Samuel Brown V.

Kickoff will be at 7 p.m. ET.