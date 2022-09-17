Look: Nebraska Fans Already Know Who They Want To Be Their Next Head Coach

Following an upset loss to Georgia Southern, Nebraska cut ties with head coach Scott Frost.

Instead of waiting until October 1 to see his buyout cut in half, the school opted to end things immediately. Now the program is in search of a new head coach and the fans already know who they want.

Fox's college football pre-game show was in Lincoln this morning before a showdown between Nebraska and Oklahoma. With Urban Meyer on the desk, fans let him know they want him as their next head coach.

"We want Urban!" chants started flowing.

Check it out.

Meyer gave that energy right back to the crowd. "Regardless of the score, regardless of the record, this is the best fan base I’ve ever coached against," he said.

If Urban Meyer wanted to get back into the college coaching ranks, Nebraska might be the perfect place.

After the failed Scott Frost era, the fans just want someone who can win. While Meyer has his drawbacks off the field, he's a proven winner - at the collegiate level - on the field.