Look: Nebraska Fans Appear To Be Invading Rutgers This Week

LINCOLN, NE - NOVEMBER 24: The mascot for the Nebraska Cornhuskers poses as fans await the arrival of the team before the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Memorial Stadium on November 24, 2017 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Fresh off their win over Indiana, Nebraska football fans are feeling confident that they can turn things around this October - and they're hoping that a win over Rutgers on Friday night will prove it.

For that game, the Huskers are heading to New Jersey - and they're bringing a lot of fans with them. College football insider Dan Rubenstein noted that there are "a large number of Nebraska fans" touching down in New York's LaGuardia airport for the game.

Given that LaGuardia is a significantly longer trip to the New Brunswick-Piscataway area for the game, it's possible that those fans may just be the vanguard for an even larger contingent flying in via Newark Airport on Friday morning and early afternoon.

Many college football fans are giving their own reasons why so many fans would show up so early to the game ranging from the fanatical to the practical:

"Watching that game live seems like a small price to pay for a Friday and Sat morning in NYC," one user replied.

"Never underestimate how boring it is here. 36 hours in the city before a trip to Jersey sounds delightful," another said.

"Most dedicated fanbase in college football. They must really hate Newark airport tho," a third wrote.

Whatever the reason they're coming is, it's starting to look like Nebraska might have a home-away-from-home field advantage on Saturday.

The game will be played at 7 p.m. ET and will air on FS1.