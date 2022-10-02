Look: Nebraska Fans React To Postgame Locker Room Video

September 10 2016: A Nebraska Cornhuskers helmet rests on the field during the 52-17 Nebraska Cornhuskers victory over the Wyoming Cowboys at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. (Photo by Josh Wolfe/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Saturday was a special day for the Nebraska Cornhuskers football team. Not only did they get their second win of the season and first over a Big Ten opponent in nearly a calendar year, it was the first win for interim head coach Mickey Joseph.

Nebraska beat Indiana 35-21 last night, scoring 14 points in the fourth quarter to secure the win. It was their first win over a Big Ten opponent since October 2 against Northwestern last year and first win over Indiana at Memorial Stadium since 1977.

Athletic director Trev Alberts complimented the players for continuing to play hard through the adversity of their 1-3 start and seeing head coach Scott Frost fired.

But more importantly, it was the first win for Mickey Joseph, which simultaneously made him the first African-American coach to win a game for Nebraska football. Alberts commemorated the moment by giving him the game ball.

Nebraska's players immediately dogpiled Joseph, with Alberts joining in on the fun. Nebraska fans on Twitter loved to see it too:

Mickey Joseph was named interim head coach of the Cornhuskers following the firing of Scott Frost this past September. He had started the season as the team's new wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator.

Joseph had been one of the hottest coaching targets in America following his five-year stint with the LSU Tigers, during which he helped LSU win a historic national title.

Joseph also boasts two previous years of head coaching experience, having led Langston to a 13-7 record in two seasons, along with a conference title in 2011.

But yesterday's win might have surpassed them all in significance.