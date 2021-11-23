Look: Nebraska Football Fan’s Obituary Is Going Viral

It’s been a hard season for Nebraska as it’s lost eight of 11 games. Seven of those eight losses have been by one score, including last Saturday’s 35-28 loss to Wisconsin.

One Cornhuskers fan’s obituary has made the rounds after it had one final request within it. Milton Munson Jr., who was a lifelong fan, passed away last week and his request was for Nebraska to beat Iowa.

“In lieu of flowers, please place an irresponsibly large wager on Nebraska beating Iowa,” the obit reads.

Munson passed away at the age of 73 in Grand Island, Michigan, and lived in many places around the United States, but always considered Nebraska home.

The obituary continues with, “The grim reality of the Nebraska Cornhuskers finishing yet another season with a losing record proved to be too much to bear for Milton Andrew Munson, who decided he’d seen enough of this world during the team’s recent bye week.”

Nebraska will look to finally win a one-score game and play spoiler against Iowa as well. The Hawkeyes come into this matchup at 9-2 and need a win, plus a Badgers loss to clinch the Big Ten West division.

Kickoff will be on Friday at 1:30 p.m ET.