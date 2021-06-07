Look: Nebraska Football Legend Has Message For Fans

The Scott Frost-Matt Davidson football era in Nebraska hasn’t exactly gone as planned — but one prominent Cornhuskers voice believes the program could reach a turning point this coming season.

On Monday, Nebraska football legend Johnny Rodgers posted a message of support for his former team.

“Matt Davidson and Scott Frost , working together we can win the Big Ten,” Rodgers wrote alongside a photo with the head coach and associate AD. “We just need our fans! Send positive vibes, are you with us?”

Rodgers was a three-year superstar for the Huskers from 1970-72. As a dynamic offensive weapon at both the running back and wide receiver positions, he logged a total of 3,515 yards and 41 touchdowns. Recording 1,361 yards and 19 touchdowns through his final year, Rodgers claimed the Heisman Trophy in 1972. The former Nebraska star was selected by the San Diego Chargers with the No. 25 overall pick in the 1973 NFL Draft.

Since landing the head coaching job, Frost has led the Cornhuskers to three straight losing seasons (12-20 record). Davidson was hired along with Frost to take over the associate athletic director role for the football program back in 2017.

Despite bringing in top-20 recruiting classes in each of the past three seasons, these two Nebraska leaders have failed to bring the former Big Ten powerhouse back into bowl-game contention.

If the program continues to struggle in 2021, it may be time for some major changes in Lincoln.