Look: Nebraska Football Made Embarrassing Rivalry History

Things went from bad to worse for the Nebraska football program on Saturday.

A week after Scott Frost got fired, the Cornhuskers fell to 1-3 after losing to the Oklahoma Sooners, 49-14.

The 35-point loss is tied for the worst loss in the series against the Sooners since 1968. The Cornhuskers also lost to the Sooners, 45-10, in 1990.

This loss was also the Cornhuskers' 19th straight to a top 25 opponent.

It feels like it's only going to get worse before it gets better. The Cornhuskers will have conference play for the rest of the season and may not be favored in any of their remaining games.

Their next contest will be against the Indiana Hoosiers on Oct. 1.