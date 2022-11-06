Look: Nebraska Football Now All Alone In Embarrassing Category

September 10 2016: A Nebraska Cornhuskers helmet rests on the field during the 52-17 Nebraska Cornhuskers victory over the Wyoming Cowboys at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. (Photo by Josh Wolfe/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

It's no secret that the Nebraska football program is in a bad place right now.

The team has finished below .500 for five straight seasons and it looks likely to get to six after it plays Michigan next week.

To make things worse, the Cornhuskers are now all alone in terms of being the only Power 5 team to not make a bowl game since 2017. That comes after the Kansas Jayhawks became bowl eligible following their 37-16 win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

Nebraska fell to 3-6 on Saturday following a 20-13 loss to Minnesota at home.

Since 2017, the Cornhuskers are 22-42 overall, which is a far cry from where they used to be.

They'll be hoping that a new head coach will get them back on track after Scott Frost was fired three games into this season.