Look: Nebraska Made Embarrassing Special Teams Mistake Today

Nebraska's special teams gaffes continue.

On Saturday, the Cornhuskers found a way to turn a great play into a bad one; getting through and tipping a North Dakota punt, but allowing a Fighting Hawks player to wrestle it out of their possession to keep the ball.

The embarrassing play got some reaction from fans on social media.

"Scott Frost gone," one user laughed.

"What was he thinking?!" another asked.

"The correct number of times to do this in your HS and above football career is zero. This is a pee wee football mistake."

"Have you tried unplugging it and plugging it back in?"

"Week after week the same stuff," a fan replied.

Nebraska holds a 7-0 lead going into halftime.