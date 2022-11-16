Look: Nebraska Offensive Coordinator Mark Whipple Spotted In Boot After Sideline Collision

LINCOLN, NE - SEPTEMPER 20: Nebraska Cornhusker helmets before their game at Memorial Stadium on September 20, 2014 in Lincoln, Nebraska. Nebraska defeated Miami 41-31. (Photo by Eric Francis/Getty Images)

As if losing to Michigan and once again being knocked out of bowl contention wasn't bad enough, Nebraska saw offensive coordinator Mark Whipple get injured in the process.

Whipple was knocked over during Saturday's loss to the Wolverines and injured his leg in the process. On Wednesday, the Huskers OC revealed the extent of his injury.

During today's press conference, Whipple appeared before reporters wearing a boot on his left foot. He said that he suffered a sprained MCL but may have averted a more serious injury thanks to a previous surgery that resulted in some metal being placed in his leg.

Whipple said that he will be calling plays from the booth against rival Wisconsin this weekend. Not bad for a 65-year-old man.

Mark Whipple is in his first year with Nebraska after spending the last three as the offensive coordinator and QBs coach at Pitt, during which he helped lead the Panthers to an ACC title and turned Kenny Pickett into a Heisman Trophy finalist.

Unfortunately, Whipple's high-octane offense didn't follow him to Nebraska. Under his watch, the team is actually scoring fewer points per game than last year. Head coach Scott Frost has already been fired.

Suffice it to say, it's been a rough year for just about everyone at the Lincoln, Nebraska football program.

Will this be Whipple's only year at Nebraska?