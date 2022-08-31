Look: Nebraska Placed On Unfortunate ESPN List

LINCOLN, NE - SEPTEMBER 15: Head coach Scott Frost of the Nebraska Cornhuskers watches the team warm up before the game against the Troy Trojans at Memorial Stadium on September 15, 2018 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

As if losing to Northwestern to start the season wasn't enough of a gut punch, the Nebraska Cornhuskers now find themselves plummeting in the national rankings - and right onto a list they'd really rather not be in.

On Wednesday, ESPN's Ryan McGee placed Nebraska on his dreaded "College football Bottom 10" ranking. He had "No-Braska" as the 10th-worst team in the nation, joining the likes of ULM, New Mexico, UConn, FAU, Hawaii and UMass.

"Speaking of enduring chaos while looking back at days gone by, do you think that during the 4,100-mile redeye flight back to Lincoln from Dublin that Scott Frost looked around, made sure everyone else was asleep, and secretly slipped on his 2017 UCF national title ring, hoping it would be like one of those Hobbit rings that could bring him mystical powers? Or at least The Schwartz?" McGee wrote.

Had Nebraska won their game against Northwestern, perhaps they wouldn't have made this list and might not be anywhere near it. But losing to a team that went 3-9 last year is going to hang over Nebraska's head like an albatross for the rest of the year most likely.

The next two games against North Dakota and Georgia Southern should be easy wins. Scott Frost's job will likely depend on winning both of those games.

But after that, things are going to get dicey.

The Huskers have a game against Oklahoma at Memorial Stadium that they are going to be huge underdogs in. After that, the Huskers have four games that may make of break their season - Indiana, Rutgers, Purdue and Illinois.

If Nebraska loses even one of those four games, it'll be hard for them to qualify for bowl eligibility with games against Minnesota, Michigan, Wisconsin and Iowa still to play.

Will Nebraska finish the season as a bottom-10 team?