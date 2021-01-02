Look: Nebraska Player Reacts To Indiana’s Uniform Decision

It’s no secret that Indiana football and the Big Ten weren’t on the same page in the final stretches of the 2020 season. As a result, the Hoosiers announced that they would be removing the conference logo from their uniforms ahead of the Outback Bowl matchup with Ole Miss on Jan. 2.

This questionable choice certainly raised some eyebrows. Nebraska defensive lineman Damion Daniels shared his thoughts on the decision with a tweet on Friday.

But if we would’ve did some like this w… nvm https://t.co/DwRgCh2khx — Damion Daniels (@Dboogie_93) January 2, 2021

Daniels appeared to be alluding to events involving earlier in the season when Nebraska conflicted with the Big Ten and said they wanted to play in August. The Cornhuskers got plenty of heat from the media. Some analysts like Paul Finebaum and Desmond Howard even went as far to suggest that Nebraska should leave the conference.

Indiana’s transgressions from the conference seem far more severe. The program appears to have replaced the Big Ten logo on the back of their helmets and covered the jersey emblem with the Outback Bowl patch.

The choice by the Hoosiers program came in the wake of some unfavorable decisions made by the conference.

First, Big Ten officials ruled that Ohio State would in fact be allowed to participate in the conference championship game after only playing five regular season games — giving Indiana the boot.

The Hoosiers were also upset with a Citrus Bowl game snub. At 6-2, Northwestern was given the nod over 6-1 Indiana as the second best team in the Big Ten.

With the specially altered uniforms, No. 11 Indiana will take on the Ole Miss Rebels tomorrow at 12:30 p.m. E.T.