Look: Nebraska Player Took Extremely Awkward Tackle From Michigan Player

Some football hits just make you cringe when you see them.

One of those hits occurred during Saturday's Big Ten matchup between the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines and Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Nebraska wide receiver Alante Brown attempted to hurdle a Michigan defender, but got hit from below — launching him straight up into the air. On his way down head-first, Brown was struck by another Wolverines player.

Take a look at the wild hit here:

Fortunately, Brown was able to pop right up and continue playing in today's contest. This was Brown's only reception of the game so far, gaining 13 yards on the play.

Michigan currently lead the Cornhuskers 14-3 late in the second quarter. The final score is expected to lean heavily in favor of the undefeated Wolverines.