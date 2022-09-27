Look: Nebraska Punter Reacts To 'Boring' Big Ten Game

LINCOLN, NE - SEPTEMPER 20: Nebraska Cornhusker helmets before their game at Memorial Stadium on September 20, 2014 in Lincoln, Nebraska. Nebraska defeated Miami 41-31. (Photo by Eric Francis/Getty Images)

In a game that saw just two offensive touchdowns, not many would describe Saturday's Big Ten matchup between Iowa and Rutgers entertaining.

However, Nebraska punter Brian Buschini begs to differ.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday, the sophomore said he thought the game "was very entertaining."

Per Brian Christopherson of Husker247.com: "'I watched that Iowa-Rutgers game and it was very entertaining...' said Huskers punter Brian Buschini. Not a sentence uttered by all, but he was answering a question about how much he respects how many top-level punters there are in the Big Ten."

Defense and special teams were the stars of the day for Iowa in the win. The Hawkeyes defense returned a fumble for a touchdown and scored again on a pick-six.

But Buschini was most impressed by the punting.

Iowa punted the ball six times for an average 42.6 yards with four kicks being pinned inside the 20. Meanwhile, Rutgers punter Adam Korsak also placed two of his four punts deep in enemy territory.