Look: Nebraska Reveals First Look At New Football Facility

September 10 2016: A Nebraska Cornhuskers helmet rests on the field during the 52-17 Nebraska Cornhuskers victory over the Wyoming Cowboys at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. (Photo by Josh Wolfe/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Hard to get great recruits without great facilities in this era of college football. And on Saturday, Nebraska shared a preview of some of its latest renovations set to wrap up this fall.

From the look of it there's still plenty of work to be done, but its definitely shaping up to be one of the top facilities in the Big Ten,

Fans reacted to the Huskers "build towards the future" on social media.

"Chills..." a Nebraska account said.

"There is NO Place Like Nebraska!" another user replied. "#GBR."

"My chills have chills," another commented.

"Best facility in America will be back in Lincoln this summer."

"Let's Gooooo!!!!" tweeted sophomore punter Brian Buschini.

"This looks awesome!"

"HUGE!!!" another fan said. "Honest question, is Nebraska changing tunnels for the tunnel walk since the locker room will be on the East side of the stadium now? Will they come out of the North East Tunnel now?"

"Game changer," replied Trev Alberts. "Grateful for our donors! GBR."

Looking forward to seeing the finished product.