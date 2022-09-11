Look: Nebraska Running Back Reacts To Scott Frost Firing

LINCOLN, NE - NOVEMBER 04: The mascot of the Nebraska Cornhuskers performs before the game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Memorial Stadium on November 4, 2017 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

There aren't many Nebraska football players who will or even can respond directly to the firing of head coach Scott Frost. But one running back had a telling message in the wake of the news.

Taking to Twitter this afternoon, Nebraska running back Ajay Allen made his first comments since the Frost firing broke. Without referring to his now-former head coach directly, Allen basically said that Nebraska is moving forward.

"Control what you can control! With that being said lets finish!! #GBR," Allen wrote.

Allen's tweet is going viral with over 2,000 likes in less than two hours. Nebraska fans are taking to the comments to wish Allen and the rest of Husker Nation luck moving forward:

"Hey man, please rally your team. Don't quit. Coach Frost wouldn't want you to. Rally under Mickey and set us on a new path of success. The fans are behind you 100%. GBR," one user wrote.

"You are going to be a star no matter who the coach is. Keep up the grind and the hard work, us Husker fans look forward to seeing you run for the next few yrs before the NFL comes calling. Keep working, you have that kind of talent, it can already be seen," wrote another.

"Best way to do it. Focus on you and your job and what Applewhite is teaching you guys. Things will come together in the end for you and the Huskers. GBR," a third wrote.

Nebraska's first game under interim head coach Mickey Joseph will be against No. 6 Oklahoma. After that, they can rest up for a week before a four-game slate against some more beatable opposition.

Can Ajay Allen and the rest of the Huskers rally to make this a strong season?