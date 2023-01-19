Look: Nebraska vs. Ohio State Halftime Score Going Viral

Nebraska and Ohio State put up some pitiful offensive performances during the first half of tonight's Big Ten matchup.

At halftime, the Buckeyes led the Cornhuskers 22-21. Both teams shot less than 30% from the field and less than 15% from behind the three-point arc.

The college basketball world took to Twitter to react to this painful first-half score.

"Everyone watching is not winning," one fan wrote.

"Buckets are hard to come by tonight," another said.

"At the HALF?!" another added.

With this halftime score, both teams are one track for their worst scoring totals of the 2022-23 season. Ohio State averages 78.0 points per game so far this year. Nebraska averages 66.4 ppg.

For the sake of all those watching tonight's game, hopefully somebody can turn up the scoring heat in the second half.

The Buckeyes are 10-7 to start the season. The Cornhuskers are 9-9.