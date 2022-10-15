Look: Nervous Tennessee Football Fans Go Viral

KNOXVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 23: Tennessee fans cheer prior to the start of the game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium on October 23, 2004 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Tennessee Volunteer fans have a great deal to be nervous about during this evening's marquee matchup against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

A photo of some nervous Tennessee fans is going viral on social media during the fourth quarter.

Take a look here:

With less than five minutes remaining in today's contest, the game is locked up a 49-49. The score has gone back in fourth, causing a roller coaster of emotions for the Tennessee faithful in a packed-out Neyland Stadium.

This game means a great deal to everyone involved. The Volunteers have lost 15-straight games to Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide, but this year the team is undefeated to start the season.

The final few minutes of tonight's game will no doubt result in some more nerve-wracking moments for Tennessee fans.