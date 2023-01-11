Look: Netflix Releases Trailer For New Golf Documentary Series

CHARLOTTE, NC - MAY 04: A view of the golf bags used by Phil Mickelson and Jason Day during the second round of the 2018 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club on May 4, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Netflix has been expanding its sports documentary portfolio in recent years. The year 2023 will see them add the PGA Tour through a new documentary series.

On Wednesday, Netflix released its first trailer for their upcoming golf documentary series, Full Swing. The trailer features some dramatic moments from the year that was and has interviews with golf superstars like Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka, Collin Morikawa, Ian Poulter, and Joel Dahmen. The show is set to debut on February 15.

But it was Poulter who delivered the line that Netflix chose for their tagline. “You picked a hell of a year to start following the PGA Tour," Poulter said.

The video is already going viral with over 150,000 views, 2,000 likes and 600 retweets in just a few minutes. Fans are already declaring how excited they are for a show that claims to be from the makers of Drive To Survive:

"Holy s-t this looks even better than I expected," one user replied.

"There will be memes," PGA Tour star Max Homa declared.

"Well I know what I’ll be doing on February 15th. This is going to be (fire!) #littlewhiteballislife," another user wrote.

If Full Swing is anything like Drive To Survive, it could wind up driving a ton of more attention to the 2023 majors on top of everything else.

Will you be tuning in to the show this February?