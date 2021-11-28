The Spun

Look: Nets Fans Booed James Harden On Saturday Night

James Harden dribbling up the court for the Nets.

Nets fans weren’t happy with star shooting guard James Harden on Saturday night.

They booed Harden after he turned the ball over while the Nets were down by 21 to the Suns. Harden was dribbling the ball before it was knocked loose and went off his foot.

It ended up going out of bounds and then the boo birds came out in full force.

This is likely going to be a game that the Nets and their fans immediately throw in the garbage can. Nothing went right until the fourth quarter when Brooklyn made it a game, but still lost 113-107.

Harden struggled from the field in this contest, despite registering a triple-double. He shot 4-of-15 overall, including 0-of-6 from three-point range.

He ended up finishing with 12 points, 13 rebounds, and 14 assists. Before this game, Harden had 20+ points in three of the Nets’ last four games so this looks to be a bit of an outlier for him.

Harden is averaging 20.8 points per game along with a touch over nine assists per game and seven rebounds per game.

He’ll look to bounce back on Tuesday against the New York Knicks as the Nets are now 14-6 overall.

