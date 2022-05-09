Look: New Commitment Prediction Made For Arch Manning

CLEMSON, SOUTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 30: Arch Manning looks on during his recruiting visit to Clemson University before the game between the Clemson Tigers and the Florida State Seminoles at Clemson Memorial Stadium on October 30, 2021 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

In the latest turn in the high-profile recruiting of Arch Manning, one school has quickly separated itself in the eyes of On3 Sports' Recruiting Prediction Machine.

According to college football recruiting analyst Gerry Hamilton, the Texas Longhorns are the most likely to land the five-star QB, as it stands now.

The Longhorns were already On3's favorite to sign Manning, holding a 44.4 percent chance just last week.

However, since then, Texas' lead over the other contenders has grown to 65 percent.

Alabama, Georgia and Texas were widely regarded as Arch's top three. But with Alabama's chances fading in recent days, it's looking more and more like the nation's No. 1 QB recruit could be wearing burnt orange in the very near future.

Per On3:

One intriguing aspect surrounding Texas for Manning is the possibility of helping build a blue-blood program back to the top of college football. Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian also being the offensive coordinator Arch would work with is also viewed as a positive.

There's still plenty of time before National Signing Day, and a lot can change. But, Quinn Ewers could have some competition going forward.