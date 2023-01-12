Look: New Footage Released From Odell Beckham Incident

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 23: Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Rams runs with the ball in the first quarter of the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 23, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

A new video has been released regarding the late-November airplane incident involving Odell Beckham Jr.

In the video, you can see the free-agent wide receiver on the phone while the flight crew was trying to get him off the plane. The flight crew told police offers that they were concerned for Beckham's safety after he didn't have his seat belt on when he was asleep.

Beckham was reportedly sleeping "hard" on the plane after he had been at a club the night before.

Here's a look at the video:

Beckham even got snippy with a passenger on the plane, calling this person both "fat" and "ugly."

The plane ended up being delayed since Beckham had to be escorted off it by the Miami Police Department. This will be a learning lesson for Beckham for the next time(s) he flies.

He's still a free agent and will likely sign with a team when free agency opens in March.