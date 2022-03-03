The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Look: New Jameis Winston Workout Video Is Going Viral

Jameis Winston on the sideline at Saints games.CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JANUARY 03: Quarterback Jameis Winston #2 of the New Orleans Saints shares a smile following their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

In recent weeks, Jameis Winston has established himself as the king of unconventional workout videos. On Wednesday evening, yet another peculiar workout video for the New Orleans Saints QB is going viral on Twitter.

Take a look at Winston’s routine here:

Winston is still on the mend after suffering a torn ACL injury in Week 8 of the Saints’ 2021 campaign. Prior to that season-ending injury, the former No. 1 overall pick was off to an excellent start with 1,170 yards, 14 touchdowns and three interceptions en route to a 5-2 record as a starter.

With this and other recent workout videos, Winston has shown some tremendous progress on his recovery journey.

Rumors about a potential blockbuster trade to bring a new quarterback option to New Orleans have floated this offseason. But for now, Winston is set to return as the Saints’ QB1 in 2022.

About Matt Audilet

Matt is a writer at The Spun.