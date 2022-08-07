Look: New Michigan Football Jordan Cleats Are Going Viral

UNIVERSITY PARK, PA - OCTOBER 19: Detail view of Air Jordan football cleats worn by a member of the Michigan Wolverines before the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions on October 19, 2019 at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. Penn State defeats Michigan 28-21. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images) Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Since breaking into the football space, the Jordan Brand has fitted its partnered schools up with some of the best looks in college sports.

And on Sunday, JB kept it rolling with a pair of retro Air Jordan 7 PEs for the Michigan Wolverines.

The cleats quickly started going viral once fans laid their eyes on them.

"Omg," one UM fan replied.

"The players will love wearing those," another fan commented.

Michigan was the first college football program to land a deal with Jordan Brand back in 2015. Starting a trend that North Carolina, Oklahoma, Florida and UCLA would follow.