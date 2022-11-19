Look: New Olivia Dunne Locker Room Video Going Viral

Social media superstar Oivia Dunne and the rest of her LSU teammates are gearing up for an intrasquad meet.

However, before that takes place, Dunne had to fire off some social media content for her followers. She posted a video with one of her teammates doing a dance in the team's locker room.

Decked out in LSU leotards, the video of the two hit Dunne's TikTok and immediately went viral. The video has over 115,000 likes in just 16 hours of being up.

"Can i get a geaux tigahs?!" she said in the video.

Dunne is one of the most-followed athletes in college sports - perhaps the most followed athlete. She has over two million followers on Instagram and over six million followers on TikTok.