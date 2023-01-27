Look: New Olivia Dunne Video Going Viral Thursday Night

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - JANUARY 06: Olivia Dunne of LSU looks on during a PAC-12 meet against Utah at Jon M. Huntsman Center on January 06, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images) Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

On Wednesday night, LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne took to social media with a new video for her followers.

Dunne is one of the most-followed collegiate athletes in the country - no matter the sport. With nearly seven million followers on TikTok and another almost three million on Instagram, she's consistently making viral content.

This week was no different. On Wednesday night she posted a new video on her TikTok that immediately took social media's attention.

The video been up for just 24 hours, but already has over 320,000 likes and two millions views.

Check it out.