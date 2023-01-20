Look: New Olivia Dunne Video Going Viral Tonight

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - JANUARY 06: Olivia Dunne of LSU looks on after a PAC-12 meet against Utah at Jon M. Huntsman Center on January 06, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images) Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

On Thursday night, LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne took to social media with a new video for her followers.

Dunne is one of the most-followed collegiate athletes in the country - no matter the sport. With nearly seven million followers on TikTok and another almost three million on Instagram, she's consistently making viral content.

Tonight was no different. Earlier Thursday night she posted a new video on her TikTok showing her affinity for pajama pants.

The video has been live for less than an hour, but has already racked up over 500,000 views and over 75,000 likes.

Check it out.

The LSU gymnastics season kicked off earlier this month, but it's been a rough ride so far. The Tigers have lost three straight meets and Dunne picked up an injury recently as well.

Hopefully the Tigers can right the ship and Dunne can get healthy.